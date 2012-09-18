Hi, Nice to see you. I am Elaine, the owner, cook, and photographer here. I live in China now and grew up in Sichuan province. During my early childhood; I had two great cooks around: my mother and her mother. Growing up, I traveled around China and I enjoyed the yummy dishes from many different cuisines.
The initial purpose of this blog is to introduce the dishes I cooked daily and of course, most of the dishes are Sichuan food. So I name the blog, chinasichuanfood. But it goes far beyond Sichuan cuisine as the blog continues to be popular among you, all of my dear readers.
Cooking makes me happy with a feeling of clam. I love photography too.
About the copyright
You may use the pictures, but only if you attribute them to the blog.
Questions? Contact me by leaving a comment or finding me on Facebook. I will get back to you as soon as possible. By the way, you can send me your dish pictures by tagging #chinasichuanfood on Instagram.
Wish everyone happy cooking.
Comments
Julia
Oh no, the link for the Sichuan salad dressing I've been coming back to several times over the past years no longer works and the recipe has disappeared! I'm so sad, I loved that recipe so much. Is there any way I can get it back? I should have saved it in a file I guess. Here I was hoping to make it for the potluck on Christmas day 😢
Marc Erdmann
Dear Elaine, I have a question. Maybe you can give me a suggestion. My Chinese wife and me living in Germany. I am often cooking Chinese food. For this I often check your recipes. Thank you for this so much! I often do Baozi and Mantou. But it’s not the same like in China or in videos or photos. I think it’s the flour. What is the best flour for Mantou?
Thank you very much!