Hello! Thanks for stopping by.

About the author

I am Elaine, the owner, cook and photographer here.

About the content of this blog

I live in China now and grew up in Sichuan province.During my early childhood; I had two great cooks around: my mother and her mother. Grown up, I travelled around China and I enjoyed the yummy dishes from many different cuisines. Thus I write this blog, introducing my favorite dishes and sharing everyone with the happiness of cooking for those you love. I will focus on Sichuan cuisine and may introduce other Chinese cuisines too. I spend a long time in exploring Sichuan cuisine, Shanxi cuisine and Cantonese cuisine including 4 years at university.

I want to use this experience to introduce the world traditional authentic Chinese food. Although I enjoy many different cuisines,Sichuan dishes are the ones I love serving my family the most – and hope you will experience the joy of cooking them for your loved ones, too. That’s the reason why I name my small blog as China Sichuan Food.

About the copyright

You may use the pictures, but only if you clearly attribute them to the blog.

Questions? Contact me by leaving a comment or finding me on Facebook. I will get back to you as soon as possible. By the way, you can send me your dish pictures by tag #chinasichuanfood on Instagram.

Wish everyone happy cooking.

Top 10 Sichuan Dishes you should have a try!