Hello! Thanks for stopping by.
About the author
I am Elaine, the owner, cook and photographer here.
About the content of this blog
I live in China now and grew up in Sichuan province.During my early childhood; I had two great cooks around: my mother and her mother. Grown up, I travelled around China and I enjoyed the yummy dishes from many different cuisines. Thus I write this blog, introducing my favorite dishes and sharing everyone with the happiness of cooking for those you love. I will focus on Sichuan cuisine and may introduce other Chinese cuisines too. I spend a long time in exploring Sichuan cuisine, Shanxi cuisine and Cantonese cuisine including 4 years at university.
I want to use this experience to introduce the world traditional authentic Chinese food. Although I enjoy many different cuisines,Sichuan dishes are the ones I love serving my family the most – and hope you will experience the joy of cooking them for your loved ones, too. That’s the reason why I name my small blog as China Sichuan Food.
About the copyright
You may use the pictures, but only if you clearly attribute them to the blog.
Questions? Contact me by leaving a comment or finding me on Facebook. I will get back to you as soon as possible. By the way, you can send me your dish pictures by tag #chinasichuanfood on Instagram.
Wish everyone happy cooking.
Comments
Diane says
hi Elaine! I’m trying to find a method to make sweet bean sauce (甜面酱) from scratch, including fermentation. do you know anything about how to make it? thank you! I love your blog!!!
Chef Paul says
Hi, I am a French chef, back in France after thirty years spent in the USA,
where I took inspiration from Californian, Mediterranean and indeed from your country and especially from the Sichuan area.
I found your site very well done and providing many insights on your way of cooking.
My site is chefpaul.fr I wrote a book “Cuisine et Anecdotes” unfortunately it is written in French.
Best Chef Paul.
Elaine says
Hello, Chef! Nice to meet you!
dodo says
we tried three of your recipes at once for a lovely weekend meal.
they were all perfect!
it only takes one person to learn us this delicious knowledge of a continent.
will definitely try again recipes from this website
in your gratitude
dodo
(inspired to cook chinese food ourselves after the movie: eat drink man woman)
Elaine says
Thanks for this lovely comment. DoDo. You get a lovely name. Happy cooking.