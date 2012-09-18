Hello! Thanks for stopping by.
About the author
I am Elaine, the owner, cook and photographer here.
About the content of this blog
I live in China now and grew up in Sichuan province.During my early childhood; I had two great cooks around: my mother and her mother. Grown up, I travelled around China and I enjoyed the yummy dishes from many different cuisines. Thus I write this blog, introducing my favorite dishes and sharing everyone with the happiness of cooking for those you love. I will focus on Sichuan cuisine and may introduce other Chinese cuisines too. I spend a long time in exploring Sichuan cuisine, Shanxi cuisine and Cantonese cuisine including 4 years at university.
I want to use this experience to introduce the world traditional authentic Chinese food. Although I enjoy many different cuisines,Sichuan dishes are the ones I love serving my family the most – and hope you will experience the joy of cooking them for your loved ones, too. That’s the reason why I name my small blog as China Sichuan Food.
About the copyright
You may use the pictures, but only if you clearly attribute them to the blog.
Questions? Contact me by leaving a comment or finding me on Facebook. I will get back to you as soon as possible. By the way, you can send me your dish pictures by tag #chinasichuanfood on Instagram.
Comments
Carol Tong says
Thank you Elaine, for your wonderful work sharing authentic Sichuan food recipes! i was looking for a new recipe to cook Lotus Root and found your China Sichuan Food blog. the Kung Pao Lotus Root is DELICIOUS: tangy, spicy and numbing and tingly on the tastebuds with excellent balance and easy to make, even for a home cook like me. i and my family loved it.
i am an American of Chinese heritage and although my elders left China more than 100 years ago, i still enjoy real Chinese foods (and have been very fortunate to travel within China too). Thank you for sharing your culinary expertise in easy to follow instructions and beautiful photos. Thank you for sharing in English, since i do not speak or read Chinese. unlike other commenters, i find everything you write in English very easy to understand. Cheers to your good work!
Elaine, did you do the interview with Hattie Wong of Lincoln Park High School in Chicago? i saw her request in the comments section so i am wondering if you will share the interview too? i am originally from Chicago too, so i am a little curious.
i look forward to exploring more of your recipes, ma po tofu is next! (or dry fried string beans?)
kind regards and well wishes to you,
Carol in California
Elaine says
Thanks Carol!
This is such a sweet comment, making me feel myself so helpful. I will devote to introduce Chinese food and recipes comprehensively.
I have already taken the interview mentioned. Love you.
Carol Tong says
great you did the interview with Hattie Wong. maybe she or you will share it so we all learn more of the history of Chinese food. thank you very much!
Leo F Duttry says
hi elaine, I love this website. my wife is from Xinju, Jianxi province. she makes a steamed pork belly with anise flavored bread crumbs. can you find this recipe and post it here?
Elaine says
Either coated with bread crumbs or rice flour?
Leo F Duttry says
rice flour
Olivier says
Hello, I love your recipes!
There is no clickable link for the Dong Po pork knuckle recipe, this is one of my favourite dishes- can you make your recipe available?
Many thanks,
Elaine says
Olivier,
I will list Dong Po Shoulder (knuckle) on the “to do list” in the coming year. Keep returning.
Leo says
Hi Elaine!
I’m really glad that I found your website!
You are great, I really thank you for sharing these recipes with us!
Best wishes,
Leo.
Elaine says
Thanks Leo for your kindness. Happy cooking!
Alan says
Hi Elaine, love your website. Cook so much of your food.
Do you have a cookbook? I would love one with the recipes on this site.
If you don’t, is there one you’d recommend?
Thanks,
Alan
Elaine says
Alan,
I don’t have a cookbook right now. If you need to get a book, I recommend Fuchsia Dunlop’s The Food of Sichuan.
Thomas says
Hi, love your website and have used many recipes over the year to impress my Chinese wife.
Do have a question and request. My wife is pregnant with our third child due in a couple of months. In the past her parents came by and cooked pregnancy approved dishes, namely heavy on the rice wine vinegar and containing lotus root and red beans. For this upcoming child, due to the virus/ travel ban, they may not make it in time.
Wanted to see if you have any of the typical Chinese post-pregnancy dish recipes or have any resources where I can get them myself. I’m a fairly decent cook all told and not afraid of the efforts required. Happy wife is happy life.
Thanks and will continue to enjoy the site regardless.
Elaine says
Congratulations Thomas! When I was during my pregnancy, I loved sour dishes a lot. There is no dishes especially designed but you can make salad with vinegar like Okra Salad with Black vinegar and this one Chinese Blanched Vegetables . In addition, you can add vinegar in wonton soup or noodle soup to create a lovely sour taste.
D. Morgan says
Self-isolating from the coronavirus in the south of France, I decided to teach myself how to make some Chinese dishes. It’s a cuisine I’ve long loved, and was able to indulge in Toronto, Canada, which has 4 China towns, but my husband has been a bit reluctant. I have converted him to stir fries, and, for me, your blog has been a revelation. So much work – not just recipes with lots of photos, but many tips on how to treat ingredients, as well as background on the dish in question. Thank-you so much, and ***** stars out of 5 from me!
Elaine says
Thanks Morgan for your kindness and attention. We have been isolated for around 2 months and everything becomes fine now. Happy cooking and be healthy!
Nica Lorber says
Thank you so much for sharing such wonderful recipes on this site. So far I’ve only tried one, but I want to try more. Sichuan food is my FAVORITE. And I recently moved to Boise, Idaho (USA) where there is not a ton of Sichuan food yet. So I need to make my own.
Thanks for the great photos and wonderful recipes. You are awesome!
Elaine says
Nica,
Big hug! Thanks so much for your kindness and encouragement.
lianne says
Thank you for sharing your authentic Sichuan recipes with us. I think sometimes when people try to do recipes that are not from their culture, they add things or do things that change the recipe, so it is nice to have someone who is right in the middle of the culture to tell how to do it right. Keep sharing with us, please!
Elaine says
lianne,
I will. Please keep returning and thanks for the encouragement.