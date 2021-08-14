10 minutes hot and sour noodles – Suan Tang Mian. When you have no idea of what to cook and what to eat, try this super easy hot and sour noodles which can be finished within 10 minutes.

The sour flavor is bought by the black vinegar which is considered to be quite helpful to boost the appetizer. We have lots of great seasonings for noodle soups for example Chongqing Noodles and Sichuan Dan Dan noodles. And most of them call for a quite long ingredients list with some pre-prepared seasonings like chili oil and other harder to find ingredients. This one is quite easy and using very basic home cooking ingredients.

This one is inspired by Biang Biang noodles, a very popular Shanxi cuisine with hot and sour flavor.

How to make the soup base

In serving bowls, place garlic, scallion, chili powder, sesame seeds. Then heat 2 tablespoon of cooking oil and pour the hot oil over the seasonings. Be carefully, don’t get yourself burnt.

Then add light soy sauce, sesame oil, black vinegar and salt. Mix well. Then scoop 1.5 cups of water for boiling the noodles.

Cook the noodles and vegetable. Transfer the noodles to serving bowls. Serve hot!