10 Minutes Hot and Sour Noodles

10 minutes hot and sour noodles – Suan Tang Mian. When you have no idea of what to cook and what to eat, try this super easy hot and sour noodles which can be finished within 10 minutes.

The sour flavor is bought by the black vinegar which is considered to be quite helpful to boost the appetizer.  We have lots of great seasonings for noodle soups for example Chongqing Noodles and Sichuan Dan Dan noodles. And most of them call for a quite long ingredients list with some pre-prepared seasonings like chili oil and other harder to find ingredients. This one is quite easy and using very basic home cooking ingredients.

This one is inspired by Biang Biang noodles, a very popular Shanxi cuisine with hot and sour flavor.

How to make the soup base

In serving bowls, place garlic, scallion, chili powder, sesame seeds. Then heat 2 tablespoon of cooking oil and pour the hot oil over the seasonings. Be carefully, don’t get yourself burnt.

Then add light soy sauce, sesame oil, black vinegar and salt. Mix well. Then scoop 1.5 cups of water for boiling the noodles.

Cook the noodles and vegetable. Transfer the noodles to serving bowls. Serve hot!

Hot and Sour Noodles- Suan Tang noodles

10 minutes hot and sour noodles, Suan Tang noodles

Servings: 1
Calories: 144 kcal
Ingredients
  • 1 serving fresh noodles
  • dark leaf vegetable
  • 1 tbsp. minced garlic
  • 1 tsp. chili powder
  • 1/2 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 tbsp. chopped scallion
  • 1 tsp. sesame oil
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1.5 tbsp. black vinegar
Instructions

  1. In serving bowls, place garlic, scallion, chili powder, sesame seeds. Then heat 2 tablespoon of cooking oil and pour the hot oil over the seasonings.

  2. Then add light soy sauce, sesame oil, black vinegar and salt. Mix well.

  3. Bring a large pot of water to a boiling and then cook the noodles following the instruction. At the last minute, add any vegetable you love to blanch. I use Bok Choy this time.

  4. Scoop 1.5 cups of water for cooking the noodles and then transfer the noodles to serving bowls. Serve hot!

Recipe Notes

The recipe is been introduced based on each serving.  

Nutrition Facts
Hot and Sour Noodles- Suan Tang noodles
Amount Per Serving
Calories 144 Calories from Fat 90
% Daily Value*
Fat 10g15%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 1410mg61%
Potassium 264mg8%
Carbohydrates 12g4%
Fiber 3g13%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 5g10%
Vitamin A 1611IU32%
Vitamin C 7mg8%
Calcium 131mg13%
Iron 3mg17%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
